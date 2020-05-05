Marvel's She-Hulk Scripts Are Ready For Production

✖

The script for Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk series on the Disney+ streaming service has officially been completed. The team of writers who have been hard at work on the series have revealed their time with it has ended with a couple of them taking to social media and advertising themselves as being available for their next gig. Dana Schwartz, for example, revealed that the writers' room for She-Hulk has now "ended" which will send the title into its next stages of pre-production (although, Disney still has no timetable for when Marvel Studios titles will be in production, again).

"The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to bee a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up," Schwartz wrote on Twitter. On a recent investor call, former Disney CEO Bob Iger stressed the importance of Disney+ shows and revealed writers and the creative teams who can have remained at work despite recent shutdowns on productions.

Check out Schwartz's tweet, confirming the end of the She-Hulk writers' room, below!

The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

For the room to end, this means the scripts and story of She-Hulk have been sent to the studio and are ready for production. As the title moves through production, the scripts can evolve and change, which is something that will be overseen in this case by She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The upcoming series is primed to introduce Jennifer Walters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the casting for this titular role has not yet been revealed. Rumors have swirled that Mark Ruffalo would reprise his role as the Hulk / Bruce Banner for the first time since Avengers: Endgame for the series which seems to be an obvious move. She-Hulk was announced at the same time as Moon Knight, which also recently wrapped up its writers' room efforts.

Who do you want to see play She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.