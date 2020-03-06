She-Hulk Details Tease a High-Stakes Superhero Courtroom Show

The new Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney+ are currently in the works, and fans are waiting to hear more details about upcoming plans for She-Hulk. As new rumors begin to crop up about potential casting goals for the series, a report that reveals details about the plot for She-Hulk has now made its way online. The new details indicate that the series will be a high-stakes courtroom drama with a Marvel flair, showing the next phase for the gamma-powered cousin of the Incredible Hulk.

The report from The Illuminerdi indicates that the series will be six episodes, much like other Marvel Studios shows planned for Disney+, and that the character Jennifer Walters will be a successful lawyer who specifically seeks out cases of superhero law for her practice. The description also adds that she occasionally fights battles as She-Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the report notes, it’s likely that her profession got a lot more complicated after the signing of the Sokovia Accords, the downfall of SHIELD, and the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame. This world is perfect for a high stakes lawyer like Jennifer Walters, who will have to navigate the increasingly complex legal waters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumors began spreading earlier this week about Marvel Studios looking for a “Allison Brie-type” actress to play the title role, prompting the actress herself to address the rumors during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I don’t really go on Twitter anymore,” Brie explained. “So I didn’t really realize it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘cool.’ And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was like very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

There are also questions over whether or not Mark Ruffalo will be involved, considering his character of the Hulk is She-Hulk’s cousin and is the reason she gets her superpowers. The actor teased that discussions have taken place with Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but he did not reveal if he would be appearing in She-Hulk.

“I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’” Ruffalo said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “And he said, ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

She-Hulk is rumored to premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.