Marvel Studios Adds DefendersVerse to Official MCU Timeline

After years of speculation, The Defenders and its associated shows are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. After comments from Marvel Studios executives earlier this year, Disney+ has added each of the shows from Netflix's Marvel deal to the MCU's "Timeline Order" section on the streamer.

Any show from Daredevil to The Punisher and even Iron Fist are included in the listing, confirming the show's canonicity with the remainder of the Marvel Studios franchise.

The Disney+ ‘Timeline Order’ tab now features the shows previously made by Marvel TV. pic.twitter.com/dji5CDGpQ4 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 10, 2024

The topic of continuity came up once again during the press tour for Echo. Given both Daredevil and Kingpin are involved in the series, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum made it a point to say he felt the shows that once aired on Netflix were now canon with the other happenings of the MCU.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Winderbaum said. "That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff."

"We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum said. "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo have debuted on both Disney+ and Hulu. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.