Marvel's Echo: When Does Daredevil Appear?

The Man Without Fear appears in the show right out of the gate in Episode 1.

Given the comic book histories of Echo and Daredevil are closely entwined, it only makes sense Matt Murdock appears in Marvel's Echo live-action series. The Man Without Fear's appearance was confirmed in the show's initial trailer, and the show itself wastes little time bringing the fan-favorite character back to the masses. Light spoilers up ahead for Echo! Proceed with caution if you want to go into the series spoiler-free.

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appears in the first episode of Echo during one of the show's many flashbacks. In fact, Ol' Hornhead appears sometime immediately following the death of Echo's (Alaqua Cox) father by the hand of Jeremy Renner's Ronin. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) encourages her to use that rage for his criminal empire, sending her on a mission where's she's supposed to kill a series of the villain's opposing gangsters.

It's here Daredevil crashes onto the scene, telling Lopez it's a group he's been watching over for a while. As seen in the trailer, gone are the days of the yellow suit he donned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and instead, the character is seen wearing a scarlet and black suit similar to the one seen in the character's acclaimed Netflix series.

At the red carpet premiere for the series Monday night, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum said the cameo was one of the best the outfit has ever filmed.

"The Daredevil scene is one of the best cameos we've done in a Marvel show or movie," Winderbaum said. "It's not just thrown in there. It's fundamental to her journey as a character. Her fight with Daredevil represents a huge triumph for Maya Lopez that finally catches the eye of Kingpin and contextualizes her in a certain way in his criminal empire. So it's important and it's incredible."

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo have debuted on both Disney+ and Hulu. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.