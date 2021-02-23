New Marvel WandaVision Merch Features Monica Rambeau and an Agatha Teaser

The WandaVision Episode 7 "Breaking the Fourth Wall" that aired on Disney+ last week has sparked another wave of merch as part of the Marvel Must Haves program. Not surprisingly, this week is heavy on new items featuring Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), including shirts and a Funko Pop that features the character in her S.W.O.R.D. spacesuit.

There's also a very interesting "Eyes on Agnes" t-shirt (pictured below) that previews a scene between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), who (SPOILER ALERT) we learned is actually the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. Agatha has been meddling with things in Westview, and Wanda has fallen into her trap. The shirt features Agatha looming over Wanda in her secret lair, and presumably hints at a showdown in Episode 8. If you've been hoping for an official "It's Been Agatha All Along" t-shirt, this is probably it.

In addition to the Funko Pop and Agatha t-shirt, this week's Marvel Must Haves lineup also includes new S.W.O.R.D shirts and accessories, along with several shirts featuring Monica Rambeau. You can order many of these new WandaVision items here at Hot Topic, here on Amazon, and here at shopDisney now.

On a related note, the most unique product to come out of the Marvel Must Haves program to date is this exclusive WandaVision wedding rings prop replica 3-piece set. They're accurate reproductions of the props used in the Disney Plus series.

Wanda's two rings are an approximate fit for a women's size 7, while Vision's ring fits a men's size 10. All three rings are made from stainless steel. Pre-orders for the WandaVision wedding ring set are live right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April. This is an exclusive release, so grab them while you still can.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.