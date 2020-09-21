WandaVision Trailer Confirms Kathryn Hahn's Character Name

✖

The trailer for Marvel's WandaVision is the first big piece of new Marvel Cinematic Universe marketing that we've seen in months. The trailer lays out the general mysterious premise of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) somehow reuniting with her dead love The Vision (Paul Bettany), in the backdrop of a faux-1950s sitcom reality. However, the trailer makes it clear that WandaVision isn't t all what it initially seems, while also cleverly introducing some pivotal new characters to the MCU. One character that's been a big mystery in WandaVision is the one being played by actress Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). But now we have that answer!

The WandaVision trailer doesn't really give away the identity of Kathryn Hahn's character, and any official description lists her as a "nosy neighbor." Now that we've seen the WandaVision trailer, it's clear that Hahn is much more than that. If you watch the WandaVision trailer with the closed captioning on, however, you get a nice little treat: Kathryn Hahn's character is named "Agnes" in the moments when her dialogue is being spoken.

"Agnes" is a pretty hot-button name in Marvel Comics - especially where Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is concerned. Most Marvel fans think that "Agnes" is actually a casual cover for "Agatha Harkness," one of Marvel's oldest and most powerful witches. Agatha was a survivor of the Salem witch trials, and she eventually became a key mentor for Wanda Maximoff, helping her master the magical potential of her mysterious "Hex Powers." And since Hahn's character is dressed as a witch in the trailer (even as a Halloween costume), it seems like some clear Marvel Easter egg signaling.

Things took a turn when Agatha became entwined in Wanda's unstable psyche and abuse of her magic. Agatha helped Wanda create her children with Vision; and when Wanda eventually went mad and attempted to re-write reality, she killed Agatha. However, even as a dead spirit Agatha still influences the events of both Wanda and Vision's lives (even serving as the omniscient narrator for Vision's solo series).

Right now, Marvel fans seem to agree that WandaVision is pulling pieces of classic Scarlet Witch madness/reality-tampering stories. That list includes the classic Vision babies story; the 2000s Avengers: Disassembled/House of M storylines; as well as Tom King's 2010s Vision solo series. Each of those stories is adored by fans, and each has ties to Agatha Harkins that make Kathryn Hahn's "Agnes" makes perfect sense. Wanda is still grieving Vision's loss after Avengers: Endgame and Agnes is just the sort of character to teach Scarlet Witch that her vaguely-defined psychic powers in the MCU are actually much more powerful magical and/or reality-altering powers - just like the comic book version of Scarlet Witch. It's a big pivot with Elizabeth Olson's Wanda that Marvel Studios is making in Phase 4, as Scarlet Witch's evolving powers ill be the subject of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well.

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ in 2020. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

