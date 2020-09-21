Marvel's WandaVision Trailer Released

✖

When it comes to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a lot remains in flux thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Release dates for various projects, including Black Widow and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there is one bright spot for Marvel fans. WandaVision is set to make its debut this year and fans are getting a whole new look at the upcoming Disney+ series. The first official trailer for WandaVision was released Sunday night during the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards.

The trailer is the first new footage of the eagerly anticipated series fans have gotten since the Super Bowl earlier this year which itself gave us our first look at WandaVision. That footage was included in a Disney+ trailer released last week sharing the upcoming 2020 slate of titles for the streaming platform.

A specific release date for WandaVision wasn't included, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."