New WandaVision Set Photos Possibly Tease Bizarre Witch Trial

More photos from the set of WandaVision have made their way online and if anything, they certainly confirm Kevin Feige’s previous comments about the showing being like nothing we’ve seen before. It’s hard to track down the initial source of the photos making their rounds online, but they’ve been passed around on Twitter most of the day Tuesday. In a screenshot of a gallery, two actors — who look an awful lot like Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen — appear in 17th century-looking garb.

In a few of the photos, Kathyrn Hahn is making a certain motion with her hands, not unlike what Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) does when he’s casting spells or runes. Judging by the clothing the cast seems to be wearing, it’d appear this scene would play off the Salem Witch Trials — certainly a stark contrast to the black and white 50s sitcom photos we’ve seen previously.

Feige himself had previously confirmed the series would start calling Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) by her comics-accurate screename, the Scarlet Witch.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” the Marvel Studios boss explained.

“What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

WandaVision is expected to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.

