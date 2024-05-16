Deadpool Team-Up: Rob Liefeld Says Goodbye to Wade Wilson in His Final Deadpool Story (Exclusive)

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is going out with a bang for his final story featuring the Merc With a Mouth. As fans anxiously await Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's reunion on the big screen for Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool is also remaining a major focus for Marvel Comics as well. Along with a relaunched Deadpool solo series and another pairing with Wolverine, Deadpool's creator Rob Liefeld is writing and illustrating his final Deadpool story at Marvel, and he's bringing along some heavy hitters, familiar faces, and even some forgotten characters from across the Marvel Universe to give Liefeld and Deadpool the send-off of the century!

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Rob Liefeld's Deadpool Team-Up, a five-issue series launching in August. Deadpool fans can expect the same loveable insanity and classic action that they've become accustomed to from a Deadpool project by Rob Liefeld. Not only will Deadpool Team-Up feature some of Wade Wilson's supporting cast – from fan-favorite allies to deadly enemies – but Liefeld and Deadpool are also bringing together characters like Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk for the first time. And as an added bonus, fans can also expect the return of a super-secretive lost Marvel Comics character.

Speaking with ComicBook, Liefeld said, "Everyone has that one comic with that obscure character that they always wanted more of. l, myself, have several of these and I pulled them from relative obscurity from the deepest corners of the Marvel Universe and placed them next to Deadpool, right at the center of an all new, cataclysmic adventure! This is some wonderfully weird stuff and I'm so excited to share it with the world. I promise you some familiar Marvel faces and take them to brand new places. Deadpool Team-Up is the most fun I've had in years! I'd like to thank C.B. Cebulski and Mark Basso for making this a great experience!"

What is Deadpool Team-Up about?

The description for Deadpool Team-Up #1 reads, "When you need some hired hands, Deadpool is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe! Witness Rob Liefeld weaves an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk for the first time, as the return of a LOST MARVEL COMICS CHARACTER necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!"

You can check out two covers for Deadpool Team-Up #1 by Rob Liefeld below, which also includes a special Foil Variant Cover, also drawn by Liefeld. ComicBook can also exclusively reveal three interior pages. Deadpool Team-Up #1, the beginning of Rob Liefeld's final Deadpool story, goes on sale August 28th.