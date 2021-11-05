Marvel's Eternals Animated Series Rumored to Premiere in 2021

✖

Thursday has been pretty significant for Marvel fans, as many of them eagerly tune in to Disney's Investor Day presentation in hopes of hearing updates surrounding the franchise's upcoming movies and TV shows. Outside of the presentation itself, some major Marvel updates have begun to come to light -- including a new adaptation of Marvel's Eternals. According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, Star India's Marvel HQ television channel will be releasing an Eternals animated series in early 2021. An official release date is currently unknown, much less how the series could potentially premiere in the United States, but Marvel HQ's programming largely mirrors what fans can expect on Disney XD.

This comes at a monumental time for the Eternals as a team, as a live-action iteration of the team is expected to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021. The ensemble also is the subject of an upcoming comic relaunch, courtesy of Kieron Gillen and Esas Ribic.

The Marvel's Eternals movie will star Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight.

"How much further and bigger can we go after [Avengers:] Endgame?" Eternals director Chloe Zhao posed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "Because I’m not just making the film as a director. I’m making the film as a fan."

"Her initial pitch to us was fascinating," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige echoed. "And frankly one of the reasons we moved forward on the movie was because of the vision that she brought to it."

