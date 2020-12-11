Marvel's Loki Recreates the Character's Vote Loki Costume for Disney+ Series

✖

During the Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios dropped a ton of new trailers and announcements including the first full trailer for the Disney+ series Loki. Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in the series and the footage from the show revealed him in a variety of unexpected and peculiar locations, and perhaps even teasing the return of surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members. The conclusion of the trailer was a curious piece though as it featured Hiddelston in costume as Loki, fully recreating the character's look from the 2016 comic book series "Vote Loki." See the comparison for yourself below!

Launched just ahead of the actual US presidential election in 2016, the series hailed from writer Christopher Hastings and featured art by Langdon Foss. The series was described as follows: "Loki is many things -- god, trickster, brother, liar, son, villain, even hero. Now he wants to add one more thing to the list: President of the United States. That’s right, the God of Lies has set his sights on becoming the ruler of the free world, but is this just another scheme? One thing’s for certain -- with Loki’s winning smile and silver tongue on the campaign trail, this election just got a lot more interesting…"

(Photo: MARVEL)

It's unclear if the Disney+ series will be taking any cues from this mini-series or if this will just be the character's look for a brief time, perhaps a simple homage. No official description for the Loki series was revealed with its trailer but the footage saw the character venture off to many places in time and space as he works on behalf of the TVA — Time Variance Authority — to help right the wrongs he's caused by stepping out of line with the Time Stone.

Hiddleston is joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Loki is directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

Loki is one piece of an ambitious roster of shows Marvel is developing for Disney+ including the previously announced WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios. Tonight the studio announced even more shows in the works including Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion, plus The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts staring Groot from the space opera.