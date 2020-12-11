Marvel Studios Announcements From Disney Investor Day 2020

Marvel Studios updated its slate during Disney Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, where the studio revealed new feature films for theaters and series to release on Disney+. Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion are the latest digital exclusives to stream on Disney+ as part of Phases Four and Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which grows further with a rebooted Fantastic Four from Spider-Man director Jon Watts. All part of the franchise's ongoing expansion, where the television series will interlink with the feature films for the first time, the newly set Disney+ titles join a roster of limited series that includes the already announced WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Thursday's announcements are the next entries from the Disney+ TV slate that has grown to include Hawkeye, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios.

The Walt Disney Company plans to release more than 30 originals from its Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Disney animation arms over the next several years, according to Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution.

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige previously told Variety of Marvel Studios' first crop of cinematic-quality television series. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances."

Marvel movie stars reprising their roles across multiple series include Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). Franchise newcomers include Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Hawkeye), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel).

"I think it's a testament to the quality of streaming and to the way things are changing that many of our actors are totally into it and are totally excited by it," Feige said. "I was concerned about it. I had a whole song and dance ready to sell them about why we were so excited about it and why this was a best case scenario. But, within one second they were like, 'You guys are doing it, we're in.'"