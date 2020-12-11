First Loki Trailer Revealed

In a surprise move Thursday afternoon, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige unveiled the first look at Tom Hiddleston's new Loki series. Featuring the Asgardian God of Mischief and Owen Wilson's TVA agent, the trailer takes place immediately following the flashback events in Avengers: Endgame where Loki manages to get his hands on the Space Stone. What follows next in a mind-bending adventure across both space and time. See it for yourself below.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The trailer takes Loki (Hiddleston) to many places in time and space as he works on behalf of the TVA — Time Variance Authority — to help right the wrongs he's caused by stepping out of line with the Time Stone. Hiddleston himself previously relished the fact he got to reprise the role once again, especially at this point in his career.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Though it has yet to be seen, it seems Loki could have quite the major impact on future films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige previously told Variety. “They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Loki has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios.

What other characters are you hoping to see on Disney+ soon? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!