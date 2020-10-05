Marvel's MODOK Co-Creator Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

Though announced as being part of an inter-connected group of shows in the first part of 2019, Hulu's plans for a series of animated Marvel shows was brought to its knees after it was confirmed that both Tigra & Dazzler and the Howard the Duck series weren't moving forward. In recent days, more and more news on the upcoming M.O.D.O.K. show has continued to come to light. Now, ahead of the show's New York Comic Con panel, series executive producer Jordon Blum has taken to Twitter with some behind-the-scenes photos, more of which he'll share as we approach the show's panel this Friday.

Recently Hulu revealed the official logo for the series, and with the panel fast approaching it seems likely we'll finally get our first look at the show and perhaps even find out when it will officially be released. In a recent interview, series star Patton Oswalt (voicing the titular big-headed villain) offered an update on his own about the progress being made.

“The episodes have been written. They’ve been recorded. Now they’re being animated. And because we committed very hard to the stop-motion aspect to it and we’re really packing every frame with crazy detail,” Oswalt told Collider. “It’s looking like it’ll be early next year, but I don’t know the exact date yet.”

In honor of our @MarvelsMODOK #NYCC panel on Friday I’m going to share some BTS photos each day leading up to it. Here are a few from our first table read (we were non-subtly nicknamed Bighead by Marvel security). pic.twitter.com/vFCFjWjKy0 — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) October 5, 2020

Joining Oswalt in the series is Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, El Chicano, Dexter) as Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children; Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) as Lou, MODOK's twelve-year-old son Lou; Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Melissa, MODOK's 17-year-old-daughter; Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) as Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K.’s rival at work; Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live, Bill & Ted Face The Music) as Austin Van Der Sleet, M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss; Jon Daly (The Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Super Adaptoid, a snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create; and Sam Richardson (Veep, Ghost Draft) as Gary, a henchman at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K.

The official description of the series reads: "In 'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,' the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!"