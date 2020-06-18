Two Marvel Shows On Hulu Are Still Moving Forward

The state of Marvel Television is currently in a strange spot as Agents of SHIELD wraps up its final season, shows like Cloak & Dagger and Runaways were cancelled, the Netflix shows are dead and gone, and the Hulu shows were decimated before they had a chance to get started. But apparently Marvel is still working away at both MODOK and Hit Monkey animated series, even though the TV division has since come under the purview of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. A minor update from Hulu's latest round of renewals indicates that both shows are still in the pipeline for future release.

According to a new report from Variety, Marvel's MODOK and Hit Monkey are still moving forward, even though Howard the Duck as well as Tigra and Dazzler were both cancelled before they had a chance to pick up steam.

ComicBook.com caught up with Howard the Duck showrunner Kevin Smith, who explained that both MODOK and Hit Monkey were well into production by the time Marvel's reshuffling led to the cancellation of his own animated series.

"One was deep into production already, of course, the MODOK one because they were like a CG version. So they were already in production. Then Hit Monkey was next. I think they had gotten to the animatic stage so we they were further along," explained Smith. "We were still just in script stage. So in a world where they wanted to cut something, we were the easiest one to cut. To be fair, we were a remnant of Marvel Television, which had been now changed and altered and folded into the MCU with Kevin Feige kind of overseeing it. So we were never part of Kevin Feige's plans. So when TV got folded into the MCU we went away."

While this is an unfortunate event for some of the projects in development at Marvel Television, Smith made it clear that there was no ill will harbored toward Feige or the team at Marvel Studios.

"There was nothing hostile about it or anything, but they were like, look, in a world where we got to save money, these shows we've already spent enough money so they're in production so let's keep going. This show, we haven't spent anything but scripts so let's shut it down."

There's no word yet on when MODOK or Hit Monkey will be released on Hulu, nor the live-action series Helstrom, but fans might be able to expect an announcement in the near future.

