Matlock Reboot Adds Jane the Virgin Alum to Cast

Jane the Virgin star Yael Grobglas is headed to Matlock. According to Deadline, Groblgas has been cast in CBS' upcoming reboot of the iconic Matlock in a recurring role. Grobglas' joining the cast serves as something of a Jane the Virgin reunion as the Matlock reboot comes from Jennie Snyder Urman, who developed Jane the Virgin for The CW.

Grobglas is set to play Shae Banfield aka "the Meerkat", described as "the law firm's devastatingly insightful jury consultant. Known as a human lie detector, she's able to suss out character and sniff out the truth using her mastery of body language, facial expressions, and neurolinguistics, making her a worthy adversary to brilliant attorney Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall) and an imminent threat to Madeleine Matlock (Kathy Bates).

In addition to playing Petra on Jane the Virgin for five seasons, Groblas has also appeared on Supergirl and currently is the voice of Margot on Max's animated series Germlins.

What is the Matlock Reboot About?

The new Matlock is inspired by the classic, Andy Griffth-starring television series of the sane name and follows Madeline Matlock (Bates" who, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm (Beau Bridges) is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills."

The series also stars David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

When Does Matlock Debut?

Audiences will have a little bit of a wait for Matlock. It was announced last fall that the series, as well as the Wayans family sitcom Poppa's House, have been delayed to the 2024-2025 season.

Are you excited for the Matlock reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!