Matt Smith Explains How House of the Dragon Season 3 Was Different After Daemon’s Divisive Season 2 Story [Exclusive]

It’s no secret that fans were divided over Daemon Targaryen’s narrative journey in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, with some along for the cerebral ride and others hating it. The story saw him sequestered at Harrenhal, Westeros’s most haunted castle, fighting his inner demons in the form of haunting dreams that sent him back into the past, reliving some of his most defining moments (there was also that moment with his mother, but we don’t need to talk about that). When the Rogue Prince wasn’t losing the fight against his past mistakes, he was trading sassy jabs with Lord Simon Strong (Sir Simon Russell Beale), manipulating House Blackwood, and forming a strange relationship with the castle’s resident witch, Alys Rivers (Gale Rankin).

Videos by ComicBook.com

But now Matt Smith is setting the record straight on how things are changing for Daemon as the show moves forward into the events of Season 3. Sitting down with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, alongside Emma D’Arcy, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith shared a few details on what fans can expect for the series’ most morally gray character. When asked how filming the third season differed from his work on the second, Smith said, “I suppose, in sort of basic terms, it’s slightly more exciting being around your colleagues a bit more, that you’ve developed these working relationships with, and you get to entertain those on a daily basis again.”

So, What Comes Next for The Rogue Prince?

Thankfully, less filming in a “drab, wet place.” That honor will fall to Ewan Mitchell this season, as he heads to Harrenhal as Prince Aemond Targaryen, intent on decimating anyone who stands in the way of his family’s cause, as well as in his way personally. Fans of the book Fire & Blood know what’s potentially waiting for the One-Eyed Prince in those damp halls, and it promises to be a good time for viewers. But as for Daemon, we’ll see him on more solid ground with his wife and queen, Rhaenyra—at least, according to D’arcy, who says, “I think we meet Rhaenyra and Daemon in a sort of state of reunion; it’s nice, they’re a fairweather couple.”

Season 3 is already promising to be one of the most epic seasons of television coming from the massive franchise that got its start with the ill-fated Game of Thrones. There are monumental battles, heartbreaking losses, and a further descent into madness for multiple characters. All in all, despite straying from canon in ways both big and small, it seems that the third season promises to be nothing short of captivating and explosive, especially as we keep track of the ever-growing web of characters and their journeys.

What moment are you looking forward to the most from House of the Dragon? Let us know how you think the season will go in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what moments other fans are most excited for.