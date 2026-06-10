New Game of Thrones Spinoff That’s a Franchise First Gets Official Update From Star

The Game of Thrones universe is continuing to expand, with one TV spinoff set to be a first for the franchise. HBO has been gradually growing its Westeros saga in the years since Game of Thrones‘ ending, albeit with a restrained approach compared to many other franchises. So far, only two prequels have actually made it to the screen: House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. A pilot episode was filmed for another, Bloodmoon (about the Long Night), but the network didn’t go ahead with it, nor did a Jon Snow sequel (starring Kit Harington) move beyond the development stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As HBO and fans prepare for House of the Dragon Season 3‘s release, there is inevitably talk about what’s coming next. The current plan is for HOTD to end after its fourth season, which is expected to air in 2028, but at least one character might return in a spinoff. A TV show centered around Corlys Velaryon, titled The Sea Snake, has been in development for several years, first as a live-action project, and now as an animated series (something we haven’t seen yet). Speaking with ScreenRant, actor Steve Toussaint spoke about the show, saying:

“…Initially when it was mooted, when we were shooting season 1, it was mooted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’d be great.’ And then I thought, “I can’t play 21 again. Oh s***, it’s too late.’ And then George [R.R. Martin] said to me, ‘Oh no, it’ll be animated.’ And I was like, ‘Okay’ great.’ But that’s the last I heard. I saw George just a few weeks ago and as far as I’m aware, it’s ongoing. I don’t know what stage they’re at with it, but it’s still a possibility. But other than that, I don’t know.”

House Of The Dragon’s Corlys Velaryon Spinoff Timeline & Story Explained

Image via HBO

Toussaint’s update doesn’t suggest the project is moving quickly, but that’s not a surprise given the focus on other shows, and it’s probably fair to expect that HBO wouldn’t launch a Corlys spinoff prior to House of the Dragon‘s ending, given the overlap in characters. However, there is also no need to worry about whether this is a spoiler for the character’s fate in the Dance of the Dragons, as it would be a prequel, set years earlier.

The plan for the show is to tell the story of Corlys’ great voyages. These were a series of journeys – nine, in total – undertaken by the Sea Snake, where he travelled farther and wider than anyone else in Westeros. This included going to the far East of Essos, including the mysterious Asshai-by-the-Shadow, as well as the likes of Qarth and Yi Ti. It was these voyages that led him to earn great renown and accumulate the vast wealth that makes him so powerful in House of the Dragon. The nine journey was completed by 90AC, around 40 years before the events of Season 3.

However, Toussaint is more interested in a different part of the story, as he’d like to see how Corlys came to love and marry Rhaenys Targaryen. He said: “Do you know, actually, what most interests me about them, and this is terrible because I’m a bit of a romantic, I’m actually more interested in how he won Rhaenys… And then I love the stuff about him going off and adventures because I think a lot of him doing that is his spirit that he has to go and see, but also to impress this lady.”

What Other Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Are In The Works?

Image via Magali Villeneuve/Bantam

HBO may have been patient, but it does have big plans for Game of Thrones. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is confirmed, and there are hopes for several more seasons telling the stories of Dunk and Egg. Another live-action series, 10,000 Ships, has been in development for several years, which would tell the story of Princess Nymeria leading her people, the Rhoynar, to Dorne, set over 1,000 years before the events of Thrones.

Another animated spinoff, provisionally titled The Golden Empire and set in Yi Ti, is also in development, though little is known about what its story would actually be. Similarly, there are other mysterious spinoffs in the works, while George R.R. Martin revealed Game of Thrones sequels are being developed as well. One of those may center around Arya Stark, while it remains possible the Jon Snow idea will be resurrected.

Biggest of all, though, is the movie. Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest has been confirmed by Warner Bros. as a film being made for theaters, with Beau Willimon (House of Cards, Andor) writing the screenplay. Telling the story of the Targaryen invasion and conquest of Westeros 300 years before Game of Thrones, it’ll have three dragons, a lot of action, and should be a major big-screen event. It does not yet have a release date, but given there’s no word on casting or production started, it’d be 2028 at the earliest.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max. House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on June 21st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!