Maury Cancelled After 31 Seasons, Maury Povich Announces Retirement

After 30-plus years on network television, Maury Povich is calling it quits. NBCUniversal confirmed Sunday Povich’s syndicated show Maury will be ending once its 31st season quits airing new episodes later this year. In a dual statement from both Povich, 83, and the studio, it was revealed the talk show host initially planned to retire six years ago before agreeing to come back. It’s expected the series will stop airing new episodes this September.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said Sunday. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests: ‘Enough, already!’”

The series first launched in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show under the Paramount umbrella. After six years, Paramount and the show decided to part ways before it landed at NBCUniversal, where it’s been at since. The show eventually received the shortened Maury name and was renewed for two more seasons two years ago.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” NBCUniversal Executive Vice President Tracie Wilson added in the statement. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Over 31 years, Maury has taped over 3,600 episodes from Stamford Connecticut’s Rich Forum, which was also previously home to Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, and Deal or No Deal. Povich started his career as a radio journalist in his native Washington DC. He worked in radio and television until landing a gig on Fox’s A Current Affair, a role he held for four years before launching his own show. Povich turned 83 earlier this year.