Mayans M.C. Just Killed One of Its Biggest Characters

The fourth season of Mayans M.C. has been slowly building towards an all-out war with the Sons of Anarchy. The seeds for the conflicted were planted last season, with the death of Montez potentially erasing the goodwill that was built between Jax and Alvarez at the end of the original Sons of Anarchy series. Most of the advertising for Season 4 has been focused on the coming war. Now, five episodes into the season, that war is finally here, and it wasted no time claiming its first casualty.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the latest episode of Mayans M.C. Continue reading at your own risk...

Last episode, Coco was sent up to Oakland by Alvarez, in an effort to help bridge the gap between Mayans charters during their celebration of fallen brothers. At the end of Wednesday's new episode, "Death of the Virgin," Coco was watching fireworks with others outside the Oakland clubhouse. After Coco got off the phone with his girlfriend, Hope, a car full of Sons pulled up to the party and opened fire. The final frame of the episode showed Coco lying motionless on the ground, two bullet holes in his back.

Coco is now the second member of the show's original charter to die, following the death of Riz back in Season 2. Sadly, Coco had been through the ringer over the last season and a half, and it felt like he was finally moving in the right direction.

That attack by the Sons had been set up earlier in the episode, but it looked as though the shooters were posted up outside of the clubhouse in Santo Padre. It wasn't until the final scene that viewers learned the attack was actually on the Oakland charter, where Coco only happened to be because of the assignment from Alvarez.

Of course, Coco's death is going to light a fire inside of the Mayans, and they'll likely want to go to war immediately, once they confirm the Sons were actually behind it. With the season officially halfway over, the second half is shaping up to be a very bloody affair.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air Tuesday nights on FX.