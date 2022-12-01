Maze Runner Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Lead Disney+ Series The Artful Dodger

Disney+'s upcoming period drama The Artful Dodger has cast The Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the title role, according to TVLine. Brodie-Sangster will play Jack Dawkins in the drama, set in 1850s Australia which will offer a "twist" on the classic Charles Dickens character.

In addition to his role in The Maze Runner franchise, Brodie-Sangster previously appeared in Love Actually, Game of Thrones, and The Queen's Gambit. Other casting for the project was also announced, including Good Trouble's Maia Mitchell who will play Lady Belle Fox and Harry Potter alum David Thewlis is set to play the role of Fagin.

First announced in May, The Artful Dodger is an international premium character drama set in 1850s Australia. It is a well-known and much-loved story, with a twist. Across eight episodes, the scripted series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens' famous prince of thieves – Dodger – now a surgeon, but who can't shake his predilection for crime. The inspiration for two of his most famous characters, Fagin and Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, were transported to Australia for their crimes. The series takes place 15 years on from the events of Oliver Twist and is set in the frontier colonies of 1850s Australia. From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets, this series is a rock'n'roll tale about the double life of Dickens' most famous prince of thieves with an Aussie connection. "The Artful Dodger" is a co-production with Sony and produced by Beach Road Pictures (with David Taylor and David Maher) and Curio Pictures (formerly Playmaker Media) (with Jo Porter). Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock, Lambs of God, Modern Family) serves as Director and the series is written by Andrew Knight, James McNamara, Jeffrey Walker, Vivienne Walshe and Miranda Tapsell.

The series is set to be filmed in new South Wales, Australia and while it does not yet have an official release date, it is expected to launch sometime late 2023 on Disney+.

