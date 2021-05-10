Mickey Rourke Just Discovered Law & Order: SVU and He Loves It, Unlike "Marvel Sh*t"

✖

As it turns out, Mickey Rourke might be the internet's biggest fan of Law and Order: SVU. In a lengthy post he shared to his Instagram this weekend, the Oscar-nominated star revealed he didn't start watching the Dick Wolf hit until his pandemic-related lockdown began last year. Once quarantining came into place, however, Rourke began binging SVU and can't give it up. He likes it so much, in fact, he placed it on a pedestal above the product currently being released by Marvel.

Rourke applauded the likes of Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, and the rest of the show's ensemble for their acting prowess on the show, saying it's far from all that "Marvel sh*t."

"What's especially enjoying is watching commodity of this exceptional group of actors," Rourke wrote. "I guess if it wasn't this lockdown most likely I'd never see this show, but since I do all my lifting training in my living room my TV been on whole lockdown and I was able to discover this fabulous show. Respect to all of you you, the work that you all do is real acting."

Since Rourke appeared in Marvel's Iron Man 2, the actor has become a vocal critic of the movie. On one appearance with Seth Myers back in 2014, the superstar aired his disappointment with the studio cutting much of his role from the film. “I’m a Robert Rodriguez/Frank Miller fan,” Rourke told the Late Night host. “Once I did a movie for Marvel and they cut the whole [bleep] thing out.”

Rourke added, “When you work with Robert, he knows what he wants, so you’re not doing a whole bunch of… I do a lot of research and work on the character a lot. So when you bring it to the table, it’s disappointing when they cut stuff out.”

As recently as 2017, the actor said those behind Iron Man didn't "have any balls," chastising Jon Favreau and company for opting to not give any depth to his character, the iconic Iron Man antagonist Whiplash. "You have to fight for that though, to bring layers to the character. Otherwise, if you're working for the wrong studio or let's say a director that doesn't have any balls, then they're just gonna want it to be the evil bad guy," Rourke said at the time.

