Haunting of Hill House Creator Adapting Christopher Pike's Midnight Club for Netflix

Creator of The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix Mike Flanagan continues to bring forth compelling genre content, with his latest project being an adaptation of the Christopher Pike book The Midnight Club, per Variety. Flanagan wrapped shooting on the second season of Hill House earlier this year, while he is also developing the series Midnight Mass. Due to his busy schedule, the second season of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, was helmed by a number of different directors, freeing Flanagan up to pursue various other projects in different capacities, including serving as an executive producer on the Midnight Club adaptation.

The outlet describes the book, "It takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice for terminally ill teenagers. A group of patients begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories. They eventually make a pact that whichever of them dies first will contact the others from beyond the grave."

The Midnight Club is only one of many young adult horror stories from Pike, having also written books like The Thirst and Chain Letter series, in addition to Remember Me and Alosha. The upcoming series will also reportedly incorporate mythology from other Pike stories.

Following the announcement of the project, Flanagan took to Twitter to share, "I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike."

He confirmed, "Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there... the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there's a chance it'll be part of the show."

Between his abundance of projects and the current coronavirus pandemic, some fans are wondering if the wait for Bly Manor will start to increase, but Flanagan confirmed last month that everything was moving forward as scheduled.

"Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post-production has [been] carrying on from home," Flanagan shared with a fan. "The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. Netflix will announce the release date when they're ready."

While there is no official release date, The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to debut later this year. Stay tuned for updates on The Midnight Club.

