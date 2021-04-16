The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers EP Addresses Potential Alex and Bombay Romance

✖

Fans of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers have probably been sensing a potential romance between Lauren Graham's Alex and Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay. There's a natural chemistry between the two that is pretty easy to see on-screen. In Friday's newest episode, "Hockey Moms," their feelings come even closer to the surface. As Bombay tries to teach Alex the art of the slap shot, their hands connect, and they share a moment before Alex decides she needs to get home. At the end of the episode, Bombay shows up to Alex and Evan's house for a celebratory piece of pie.

Both scenes in this new episode of Game Changers indicate that there's more to come from Alex and Bombay. Will any of this ever actually amount to a relationship, though? ComicBook.com spoke to creator and executive producer Steven Brill, who compared Alex and Bombay to Sam and Diane from Cheers, a couple known for their "will-they-won't-they" story.

"Well, it's funny, We didn't approach it as a romantic comedy, but there's a natural tension between those two as far as will they or won't they become romantically involved," Brill told us. "We sort of thought of them as co-parents to this team, and then we're going to explore how much we gave to the romance and to their flirting and to their sort of there's nothing better. And Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are so good at writing romantic comedies. There's that sort of feeling of the original couple, Sam and Diane."

"There's sort of that initial, they're a little at each other, but they're also secretly have crushes on each other and it's really cute and you keep the tension going," Brill continued. "So I think we're going to keep the tension going and we'll have to see what happens with those guys, but we'll connect through the team."

As the show progresses, Bombay and Alex are going to have to spend more and more time together. The team will probably get better at some point, and Bombay will likely take on more responsibility with them. The more time he spends with the team, the more time he spends with Alex.

