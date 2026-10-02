Mike Judge’s Masterpiece Reveals Another Stupid New Season – Watch the Beavis and Butthead Trailer

In a world where stupidity seems to be omnipresent, is it still funny to watch a pair of idiots on TV? We’ll find out for sure on October 14th, at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central, when Beavis and Butt-head returns to our TV screens with new material. It’s likely that, as their original MTV disclaimer once said, “the little wienerheads make us laugh” still. That’s in no small part because the dunderheaded duo tend to shine a light on societal stupidity in a way that only ever really hurts themselves, and sometimes their clueless, half-blind neighbor Tom Anderson. (They used to harm animals and other people, but most of those older episodes have been memory-holed)

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The new season will be the twelfth overall, and the fourth of the current streaming-era iteration that began in 2022 with the movie Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe introducing a multiverse of moronics. Since then, the series has followed different iterations of the duo, primarily the “Old” versions who have aged naturally since the ’90s, and teenage versions in the modern era. Both pairs are back in the new trailer, below:

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Do Beavis and Butt-head Learn Stuff?

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Beavis and Butt-head’s general attitude towards improving their knowledge base is that learning sucks, but this trailer suggests they might actually know things they didn’t before. In a first-season episode, they drove their Spanish teacher nuts by saying “taco supreme” and “spaghetti” were the only Spanish words they knew; here, Butt-head clearly says and understands the phrase, “No comprende.” Meanwhile, their middle-aged selves look to be learning how to drive for the first time, though a crash scene suggests they don’t really get the whole stopping part. Old Stewart is also back, presumably for more abuse that he’s basically asking for.

In one quick image, the older Beavis and Butt-head look like they actually got dressed up in decent clothes to dance with women in a club — one has to assume that’s a fantasy sequence, while the image of them getting thrown out of a biker bar is way more in character. Given all the nasty things they’ve eaten over the years, you probably don’t wanna know what’s making Beavis projectile vomit — even a ride in a giant laundry machine after washing the dog years ago didn’t generate that much spew. Since it also looks like they’re working at Burger World again, maybe they made the mistake of eating their own “cooking.”

Mike Judge recently filed to take ownership of Beavis and Butt-head back from Viacom, which is allowed by copyright law after 35 years. Fans feared this could mean a delay in more episodes, but that self-evidently isn’t the case here. Judge does all the main voices on the show, so he remains its most essential ingredient, unless Paramount decides to unleash AI versions of his characters’ speech. It’s unknown how many episodes we’re getting this time, but at least four titles have been mentioned: “Spanish-ish,” “TSA-holes,” “Stewart Moves In,” and “Body Cam.” These may be the names of half-episode stories rather than full episodes, but the implications for subject matter are clear.

Are these gonna rule, or suck? Settle down in comments and opine.