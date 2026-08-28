Beavis And Butt-Head Creator, Mike Judge, Might Be Looking to Change The Series Forever

Beavis And Butt-Head has become an institution in animation, with creator Mike Judge introducing the series on MTV all the way back in 1993. Even decades past its debut, the surreal story of two destructive teenagers has been releasing new installments, changing with the times. The animated series has focused on the original teens while also highlighting the pair as adults in recent seasons. Most recently, Judge himself might be looking to change a core tenet of the series, reportedly, which might just change quite a few elements surrounding Butt-Head and Beavis for some time to come.

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As reported by Puck News, Mike Judge has allegedly sent a “termination letter” to Paramount when it comes to the long-running series. Now don’t be scared Beavis And Butt-Head fans; this doesn’t mean that the series is ending, but rather that Judge wants the full rights to the franchise. This deals with the idea that any creator can send a letter to a company they had signed a trademark deal with in place of a thirty-fifth anniversary. Once the deal hits that timeframe, it is possible for the original creator to start the process of reclaiming the rights to their work. This doesn’t mean that it will necessarily happen, but it could make for a big change, potentially meaning that Judge could have the boys jump ship to another streaming service in the future. Neither Judge nor Paramount has released a statement regarding this report.

The Times They Are A Changin’ For Beavis And Butt-Head

Courtesy of Paramount

Beavis And Butt-Head is the franchise that simply refuses to die, as the first series on MTV ended in 1997, but would return for a brief run in 2011. Following this short release, the boys would make a comeback over one decade later on Paramount+ in 2022. Kicking things off with the feature-length film, Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, not only were the boys transported to the present, but they also flipped the script on the format of its episodes. In the original MTV series, the protagonists would make fun of music videos with their unique commentary, but thanks to the current era, they now mostly make fun of YouTube videos. This format shift isn’t the only big change.

As mentioned earlier, Beavis And Butt-Head’s latest run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central swaps between the stars as teenagers and adults. While their lives weren’t the best as teens, their lives years later are even worse. With the latest season released last year, Judge has yet to confirm whether they will make a comeback for a new season. Thanks to the success of King of the Hill’s revival, also created by Mike Judge, it might be some time before we see the crude animated characters return.

Via Puck News