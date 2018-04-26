Minnie Driver Joins ‘SuperMansion’ Season 3 — Check Out a First Look and Clip!

Sony Crackle announced today at the network’s upfront presentation at Sony Headquarters New York that Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Minnie Driver will have a recurring role on the upcoming third season of SuperMansion, the Emmy-nominated, stop motion-animated comedy series from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

Driver, whose character will debut in the fall, will voice Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member. The ad-supported streaming network shared the first-look photo of Driver’s character and a clip from the new season.

“I am thrilled to put on my superhero cape,” said Driver. “I am a huge fan of the show and am excited to work with Matt, Zeb and the rest of the team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.”

Crackle has provided ComicBook.com with exclusive access to their first clip (above) from the season, and a still image (below) featuring Driver’s character.

SuperMansion follows the adventures of Titanium Rex (voiced by Bryan Cranston, also the series’ executive producer) as he struggles to live with and fight alongside the Millennial-aged, often lackadaisical members of The League of Freedom. In the upcoming season, the lunatics get the keys to the asylum when Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) is declared a hero after “saving the world” at the end of last season. He and the Injustice Club are all made honorary members of the League of Freedom. The heroes and villains must learn to live and work together if they’re going to combat the never-ending amount of evil in the world.

Season three voiceover stars include Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Tucker Gilmore (“Frozen”), Zeb Wells (“Robot Chicken”) and Breckin Meyer (“Robot Chicken”). Newcomer Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) will guest star as Max Penalizer, an anti-hero meting out justice with his Ball Peen Gavel of justice on May 14th.

SuperMansion is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich, who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.

SuperMansion season 3 will premiere on May 7 with weekly episode.