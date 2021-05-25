Mondo Masters of the Universe Sixth Scale Hordak Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Mondo is adding Hordak to their sixth scale Masters of the Universe collection, and it looks absolutely amazing - a modern throwback to the original action figure design. The Hordak figure stands roughly 12-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and a wide range of accessories. These accessories include a crossbow, staff, removable cape, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a base.

Pre-orders for the standard Hordak figure are live here at Mondo and here at Entertainment Earth for $230 - both with free shipping in the US. A limited edition version of Hordak was available to pre-order here at Mondo for $240, but it sold out lightning fast (there's always eBay). It came with accessories that nod to Mattel’s Hurricane Hordak figure from the 1980’s, including his Bat Wing Propeller, and 3 Headed Thunderball Mace. The previously released Man-At-Arms Mondo figure is also available here at Mondo and here at Entertainment Earth for $190.

"The leader of the Evil Horde, and former master of Skeletor, Hordak is one of Eternia’s most infamous adversaries. Betrayed by his former pupil, Skeletor, Hordak was locked away in a different dimension only to soon escape and plot his revenge on Skeletor and all of Eternia. Returning with his army called the Evil Horde, Hordak vowed to destroy Skeletor and take down He-Man and Castle Grayskull in the process!"

Speaking of classic MOTU, Mattel's iconic Castle Grayskull playset got a makeover for 2021 in celebration of He-Man's 38th anniversary, and it was a huge hit with MOTU fans. That's why it's sold out is most places at the moment - but all is not lost. The Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for the standard price of $79.99 with free shipping set for August.

The Castle Grayskull set features four rooms with interactive elements like a working elevator, trap door, and drawbridge. It also includes a a special edition Origins Sorceress figure that's exclusive to this set. Note that the set is compatible with the rest of the 5.5-inch Mattel Origins figure collection, which can also be ordered at Entertainment Earth now.

