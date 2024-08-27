Official Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Teaser Reveals Looks at Cast

Netflix has released a new look at Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, the second chapter in Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” franchise of true crime dramas. the sneak peek gives a new look at the cast, throwing the actors and the audience back to the 1990s in a stylized family photo. The series was greenlit for two additional seasons following the success of last year’s season based on Richard Dahmer, and Murphy and executive producer Ian Brennan decided that the Menéndez brothers — whose case was a tabloid sensation in the 1990s — was their next move. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez are set to play the brothers, who were convicted of the murder of their parents Jose and Mary Louise. (Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny).

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the highly-anticipated series is set to debut in September. You can see the new photo, which originally ran at Bloody Disgusting, below. It’s a mock-up of the Menendez family portrait, featuring Koch and Chavez with Bardem and Sevigny.

The brothers were recently featured in a docuseries over at Peacock as well.

Evan Peters won a Golden Globe Award for Monster, the cap of a long run of successes for the controversial series, which hails from American Horror Story creator Murphy.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Following the massive success of Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez.

While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

Besides Chavez, Koch, Bardem, and Sevigny, the series stars Nathan Lane (as Dominick Dunne) and Ari Graynor (Leslie Abramson). Additional cast includes Leslie Grossman (Judalon Smyth), Dallas Roberts (Dr. Jerome Oziel), Paul Adelstein (David Conn), Jason Butler Harner (Det. Les Zoeller), Enrique Murciano (Carlos Baralt), Michael Gladis (Tim Rutten), Drew Powell (Det. Tom Linehan), Charlie Hall (Craig Cignarelli), Gil Ozeri (Dr. William Vicary), Jeff Perry (Peter Hoffman), Tessa Auberjonois (Dr. Laurel Oziel), Tanner Stine (Perry Berman), Larry Clarke (Brian Andersen), Jade Pettyjohn (Jamie Pisarcik), Marlene Forte (Marta Cano).

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is coming to Netflix on September 19th.