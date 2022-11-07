In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.

Here are the details for Monster's renewal for Season 2 and Season 3, as per Netflix:

Following the massive success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society. Additionally, Netflix has ordered a second season of the Murphy, Brennan and Eric Newman real-estate thriller, The Watcher. Executive producers of season one also include: Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein. As of November 1, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has garnered over 934 million view hours, and is on track to reach 1 billion hours in the coming weeks. It is the second most popular English TV season on Netflix. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most viewed streaming program in the US in a single week, and has held the top spot on Nielsen's weekly streaming chart for three consecutive weeks. Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix: "Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

This announcement is no doubt going to rekindle all sorts of controversy; Monster has seen major backlash for re-opening the horrors of Dahmer's crimes for victims' families and entire communities; the show's very existence and popularity has turned off many people; and intentionally or not, it has made Jeffrey Dahmer a pop-culture celebrity again, inspiring everything from memorabilia sales to Halloween costumes. With additional seasons now in order, it's harder to argue that it was more art and catharsis than morbid profiteering. Hearing more killers will be getting the same fame boost is sure to upset many

