Moon Knight Fans Ecstatic With Ethan Hawke Casting
Earlier today came news that Marvel Studios has landed another surprising actor for one of its projects after it was announced that four time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke will be joining the cast of the Disney+ series Moon Knight. The report revealed that Hawke is up to play the villain in the series, where he'll go toe-to-toe with none other than Oscar Isaac as the masked hero. This news has fans stoked, not only because it means Moon Knight is that much closer to becoming a reality, but because someone with the caliber of Ethan Hawke joining a superhero franchise (which he previously kind of dismissed) is pretty exciting.
The question of who Hawke will be playing in the series is now the biggest on everyone's mind. Our own Adam Barnhardt broke down the potential choices in a huge post earlier, theorizing the likes of Werewolf By Night, the moon god Khonshu who gives Marc Spector his powers, the street-level vigilante Black Spectre, or perhaps even the big bloodsucker himself, Dracula. With Mahershala Ali's Blade on the horizon, there's a lot of potential for some crossover between that film and this series.
Until we know who he's playing, the excitement over this casting alone is going to have to fuel us, so we've collected the best tweets about Ethan Hawke joining the cast below!
Moon Knight has yet to set a release date, though it's expected to land in 2022.
IT'S HAPPENING!
Ethan Hawke is gonna be the villain in the upcoming #MoonKnight show 😱— RIP Brodie Lee (@AthifEdge4Ever) January 16, 2021
Ethan Hawke is a good actor
Ethan Hawke is a good actor, so I’m looking forward to this. https://t.co/MWVEHRfzX7— Lain (@lainwakura) January 16, 2021
hoping that Ethan Hawke plays Sun King
Here's hoping that Ethan Hawke plays Sun King in the #MoonKnight series, just so we can get a dark version of the Beatles' song "Sun King" as his theme song.— Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) January 16, 2021
SO EXCITED
i'm so excited for ethan hawke in the mcu— kes ☼ jfo brainrot (@KAMINOCLONES) January 16, 2021
if they’re banking on me watching because of Ethan Hawke....
I’ve been indifferent on these MCU shows, but if they’re banking on me watching because of Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac... well then they’re right— Robert Bouffard (@_robsthoughts) January 16, 2021
Two Doctor Stranges for the price of one
It’s funny how both Oscar Isaacs and Ethan Hawke were considered to play Doctor Strange back in the day and now they’re in their own MCU property together https://t.co/vaX6OXmYwb— The Terrible Aussie (@BedeJermyn) January 16, 2021
DON'T MIND IF I DO!
Ethan Hawke joining the MCU? Don't mind if I FUCKING DO pic.twitter.com/96HqgGmpsi— Not Greg (@I_AmGreg_) January 16, 2021
I’m all in
I have zero idea who Moon Knight is, but I’m all in for Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke.— Evan (@evanhatestwitr) January 16, 2021
Loving the casting!
Loving the casting of Ethan Hawke for #MoonKnight
As to who he's playing? I could see him as Khonshu, honestly. Maybe The Profile? Or even The Black Spectre?
Either way, I'm just excited a Moon Knight show is happening! pic.twitter.com/xs1ttqFmJ6— Logan Horberg (@FilmGuy89) January 16, 2021
Even Vincent D'Onofrio is pumped
Perfection. I love this so much. https://t.co/0uKyl5lwvO— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 15, 2021