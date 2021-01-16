Moon Knight Fans Ecstatic With Ethan Hawke Casting

Earlier today came news that Marvel Studios has landed another surprising actor for one of its projects after it was announced that four time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke will be joining the cast of the Disney+ series Moon Knight. The report revealed that Hawke is up to play the villain in the series, where he'll go toe-to-toe with none other than Oscar Isaac as the masked hero. This news has fans stoked, not only because it means Moon Knight is that much closer to becoming a reality, but because someone with the caliber of Ethan Hawke joining a superhero franchise (which he previously kind of dismissed) is pretty exciting.

The question of who Hawke will be playing in the series is now the biggest on everyone's mind. Our own Adam Barnhardt broke down the potential choices in a huge post earlier, theorizing the likes of Werewolf By Night, the moon god Khonshu who gives Marc Spector his powers, the street-level vigilante Black Spectre, or perhaps even the big bloodsucker himself, Dracula. With Mahershala Ali's Blade on the horizon, there's a lot of potential for some crossover between that film and this series.

Until we know who he's playing, the excitement over this casting alone is going to have to fuel us, so we've collected the best tweets about Ethan Hawke joining the cast below!

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date, though it's expected to land in 2022.