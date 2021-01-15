Moon Knight Casts Ethan Hawke As Villain

✖

Moon Knight has landed at least one of its villains. Joining the series is Ethan Hawke, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor behind hits like Training Day and Sinister. As of now, Hawke's role is being kept under wraps ahead of the production's presumed March production date, and Hawke will act opposite Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy. The news was first reported by THR.

With principal photography now but a matter of weeks away, it's likely we'll begin seeing more and more castings in relation to the show before cameras start to roll. Like virtually any other Marvel Studios property under the sun, plot details are being kept close to the chest on Moon Knight and its plot. It's expected to film in Budapest amongst other locales.

Mohamed Diab serves as series showrunner and director and will be joined in the director's chair by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Umbrella Academy creator Jeremy Slater ran the show's writer's room.

"I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot," Slater previously said of his role on the show. "It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

"I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marel show," Moorhead tweeted earlier this month. "It's really happening."

Benson added, "We're directing some episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. I had this comic handed to me when I was 8 years old & haven't stopped thinking about it since. And with Mohamed Diab also on it, genius director of CLASH...tempted to thank an ancient lunar deity."

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date, though it's expected to land in 2022.

