Moon Knight Season 2: Marvel Swaps Series Finale for Season Finale

Will Moon Knight return for Season 2? The Marvel Studios series about the Fist of Vengeance has been advertised as a six-episode event, ending with Wednesday's Episode 6 on Disney+. According to Variety, Marvel planned to submit Hawkeye and Moon Knight for Emmys consideration in the limited series category, a field reserved for shows that "tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons," per Television Academy rules and regulations. But after pulling Loki for consideration as a limited series — the God of Mischief will return in a second season revealed in a mid-credits scene — Marvel's Moon Knight may rise again.

After Marvel Studios teased "the epic series finale" in a Moon Knight finale trailer released on Monday, fans on social media noticed the wording changed from "series finale" to "season finale."

oh my @MarvelStudios, deleted the tweet that said "SERIES FINALE" are changed it to "SEASON FINALE". Please tell me we getting a season 2!!!!! I need more Oscar Isaac, more more more!! #moonknight pic.twitter.com/GHcKHRU7qy — Kellie McDixon 💫 (@kellie_dixon) May 2, 2022

"Calling it a 'season finale' as opposed to 'series finale' in the original tweet before it was deleted implies we're getting another season....Moon Knight season 2 announcement incoming," one fan tweeted in response to the change. Wrote another, "The fact that it says SEASON finale instead of SERIES finale gives me hope for a second season."

Fans are now hopeful Marvel Studios will reveal a Moon Knight Season 2 in a mid or post-credits scene ending Wednesday's season finale.

"We all agreed that this [show] is what we're going to focus on. This is the story," Oscar Isaac, who plays Marc Spector and his alter Steven Grant, previously told Variety of Moon Knight's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling."

See more reactions below. The Moon Knight season finale premieres Wednesday, May 4, on Disney+.