New Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer Teases Six-Episode Event Series on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in Moon Knight, the six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+. Part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Discovering he has dissociative identity disorder, Steven learns he shares a body with mercenary Marc Specter and the Mr. Knight persona. Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt, among them the vengeful Moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham).

Watch the new teaser trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” executive producer Grant Curtis told USA Today of the six-episode limited series. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Added Isaac of his “secret agent” superhero, “It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope. At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the mini-series from producer Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+’s Hawkeye) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, television’s The Exorcist). Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and F. Murry Abraham, Marvel Studios series Moon Knight is streaming March 30 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.