Moon Knight Season Finale Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for the season finale of Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac plays the Marvel hero, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. Throughout the first five episodes, fans have witnessed Isaac not only portray Moon Knight, but also his two other civilian identities of mild-mannered Steven Grant and mercenary-for-hire Marc Spector. Episode 5 was the most revealing yet, as Steven and Marc had to work together in the Egyptian afterlife to balance their scales in order to rejoin the land of the living. Even with Steven's apparent death, there will more than likely be more surprises in store as the series comes to an explosive close.

There also appears to be some mixed messaging regarding the status of Moon Knight continuing past its freshman season. The trailer closes with the words, "Season Finale. Streaming Wednesday," possibly hinting that another season could be ordered by Marvel Studios. However, the YouTube caption on the trailer's page reads, "This Wednesday, experience the epic series finale of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, only on Disney+." So we're left wondering is it merely a season finale or a series finale? (NOTE: The YouTube page was updated to replace "series finale" with "season finale" as well) The only Marvel Disney+ shows to be confirmed for a second season are Loki and the animated What If... ?. News of more Loki came in the form of a stinger in the mid-credits of the finale.

Executive Producer and director Mohamed Diab and consulting producer Sarah Goher broke down the origin of Moon Knight's multiple personalities. Diab detailed how being responsible for his brother's death triggered the beginning of Marc's disorder.

"His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life," Diab told Marvel.com. "He shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother… I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

Diab and Goher wanted to show off both Marc's internal struggle as well as his ongoing struggle with the gods interfering in his life. Goher added that this was a big challenge for Moon Knight. She also detailed the duality of exploring and connecting the ongoing battle with the gods and Marc's ongoing internal struggles.

"One of the bigger challenges that we had was that you have this ongoing battle of the gods in this great, epic world, and then you have Marc Spector's internal trauma and his battle with himself," Goher revealed. "How do you connect it so you don't feel like you have two stories that have just been cut together? What if that great battle was really a reflection — it was the duality of his internal battle?"

The season/series finale of Moon Knight streams Wednesday, May 4th on Disney+.