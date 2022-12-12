More Fraggle Rock Coming, With Marvel, Hamilton, and Schitt's Creek Stars

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is going...well, back to the rock. The critically acclaimed show has been picked up for a second season by Apple TV+, with a roster of big-name guest stars and the return of Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, who debuted in the recent Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special. Also set to pop up are Schmigadoon! star Ariana DeBose, Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein, and Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara.

The series, like the HBO original, centers on three different races of Muppet-like creatures: the Fraggles, the Doozers, and the Gorgs. They all exist in caverns below the Earth, and view humans as "silly creatures from outer space." According to Deadline, who first broke the news, production on the second season is currently underway in Calgary.

Per the synopsis, "in Season 2, big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will force them to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away...down at Fraggle Rock."



Like the original Fraggle Rock, which was broadcast in numerous languages with a stated goal to end war, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock continues to be beloved by critics, parents groups, and awards shows. The series was recognized by the Sentinel Awards for outstanding Children's Programming, and recently earned four nominations by the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series, and winning for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

The first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+. The original Fraggle Rock is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.