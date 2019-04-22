Google Reveals the Most Searched ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

Game of Thrones is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and now, Google has unveiled the most searched characters throughout the show’s history. It should come to no surprise that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are two of the show’s most searched characters. In fact, either Daenerys or Jon top the list for the duration of the show, save for a month where Joffrey Baratheon, Sansa Stark, and The Mountain split the top slot.

Flourish’s Simon Rogers compiled the data in a dynamic bar graphic, which changes month over month between when the show first launched and this month’s final season premiere.

Surprisingly enough, both Joffrey and Ramsay Bolton continue to make the list this month, despite not being involved with the show for quite some time. Drilling down on the statistics provided by Google Trends, some of the most searched questions include “How old is Arya in Game of Thrones?” and “Is Gilly pregnant?”

With the final season currently airing, ratings for Game of Thrones are exceptionally well, with over 17.4 million viewers tuning in via cable and streaming for last week’s season premiere, shattering HBO’s previous record. As you’d think, the previous record was another Game of Thrones episode — the season seven finale nearly two ago — which notched 16.3 million viewers.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin admitted that he’s a little sad for the series to be wrapping up.

“You know, it’s complex,” Martin says. “I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. [Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss] are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

