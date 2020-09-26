Outlander Tops Most Watched at Home List

Movie theaters remain closed, and audiences are getting their entertainment at home instead. The Digital Entertainment Group keeps track of what people are watching and compiling their findings into a list of the most-watched at home movies and television each week. The latest index shows a strong showing for television shows over films. The fifth season of Outlander tops the list. It's followed by all three seasons of Yellowstone. Yellowstone Season Three is in second, Season Two is in third, and Season One is in fourth. Author J.K. Rowling's controversial views don't appear to be affecting the popularity of Warner Bros.' Harry Potter movies. Not only does the Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection round out this week's top five, but three of the Harry Potter movies appear individually on the list. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone lands in at 11th place while Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban close out the list in the bottom two spots. You can also see audiences are getting into the Halloween spirit. Hocus Pocus is in 14th place. Keep reading to see the full list. DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list using the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital during the previous week (except for external subscription-based streaming platforms). Compiled each week with the most up to date studio and retailer data, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest movie releases.

The fifth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. The Frasers strive to flourish within a society which is unwittingly marching towards Revolution, and Jamie must now defend the home they have built together at Fraser's Ridge while Claire seeks to put her own skills and medical expertise to use in keeping her family together and safe from harm. Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger MacKenzie struggle to find their respective places in this world and chase away the shadow cast over their lives by Stephen Bonnet as they raise their son in this brave new world. For the Frasers and their family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place in which they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives... Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser as Sam Heughan.

The Dutton family is threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals, forcing John, Kayce, Beth and Jamie to utilize unexpected alliances and risky measures to safeguard their legacy. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner)is determined to protect his ranch and his family's legacy by any means necessary. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, patriarch of a Montana ranching family, and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It's the story of Dutton's fight to defend his land and his family from the modern day forces that threaten his way of life. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Poter series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The series featured four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

Two enforcers for a crime lord face an uncertain future when an old rival reappears. The Tax Collector is written, directed, and produced by David Ayer, and stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf.

A boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. Weathering With You is written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The film is an adaptation of the manage by Watari Kubota.

Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Troll World Tour is a sequel to 2016's Trolls. It is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith, produced by Gina Shay, from a screenplay written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. The animated movie features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige.

A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy. The King of Staten Island is directed by Judd Apatow. It stars Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, and Steve Buscemi

An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. RBG is directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen. The documentary features Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jane Ginsburg, James Steven Ginsburg, Nina Totenberg, Clara Spera, and Gloria Steinem.

Adaptation of the first of J.K. Rowling's popular children's novels about Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his eleventh birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. He is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, an English boarding school for wizards. There, he meets several friends who become his closest allies and help him discover the truth about his parents' mysterious deaths. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was directed by Chris Columbus. It stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

Miranda Wells is a hardworking young widow who's struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm soon brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson, into her life. In just a few short days, Bray's presence reignites the family's spirit -- but he carries a secret that could change everything. The Secret: Dare to Dream is directed by Andy Tennant and stars Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell, and Celia Weston.

A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Irresistible is directed by Jon Stewart and stars Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, and Rose Byrne.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega. It stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw.

A cold-blooded killer hunts a widow in the wilderness after she escapes from his remote cabin in the Pacific Northwest. Alone is directed by John Hyams and stars Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a struggling attorney and new mother who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. When Ruth takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination. On the Basis of Sex was directed by Mimi Leder, written by Daniel Stiepleman, and stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Sam Waterston, and Kathy Bates.

An engaged couple's new dream home comes with one small catch -- a perennial party animal who lives in the guesthouse. Guest House is directed by Sam Macaroni and stars Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, and Mikaela Hoover.

A reformed hunter and a female sheriff get caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter five years earlier. The Silencing is directed by Robin Pront and stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis.

The second installment of boy wizard Harry Potter's adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, based on the novel by JK Rowling. A mysterious elf tells Harry to expect trouble during his second year at Hogwarts, but nothing can prepare him for trees that fight back, flying cars, spiders that talk and deadly warnings written in blood on the walls of the school. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was directed by Chris Columbus. It stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.