J.K. Rowling Receives Backlash for Anti-Trans Tweets

JK Rowling is currently trending on Twitter, but it has nothing to do with her beloved Harry Potter book series. The author has come under fire from fans after she posted a series of anti-trans tweets. This is not the first time Rowling has upset the LGBTQ community on Twitter. Back in December, the author received similar backlash after tweeting in support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who was let go from her job after saying people cannot change their biological sex. Today's tweetstorm began when Rowling shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." The author shared the article, saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

People found this tweet to be extremely offensive to trans women and many have tried explaining to the author why her comments were hurtful. However, Rowling decided to double down on her original post and continue to argue with people in the comments as well as write more tweets in an attempt to prove her point. Here are some of the tweets she's posted so far:

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

One of my best mates just called me. Self-described butch lesbian. It was hard to tell, because she was shouting quite loudly, but I could just make out ‘FUCKING YES!’ https://t.co/yEbP8ygn1P — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

