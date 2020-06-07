J.K. Rowling Receives Backlash for Anti-Trans Tweets

By Jamie Jirak

JK Rowling is currently trending on Twitter, but it has nothing to do with her beloved Harry Potter book series. The author has come under fire from fans after she posted a series of anti-trans tweets. This is not the first time Rowling has upset the LGBTQ community on Twitter. Back in December, the author received similar backlash after tweeting in support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who was let go from her job after saying people cannot change their biological sex. Today's tweetstorm began when Rowling shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." The author shared the article, saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

People found this tweet to be extremely offensive to trans women and many have tried explaining to the author why her comments were hurtful. However, Rowling decided to double down on her original post and continue to argue with people in the comments as well as write more tweets in an attempt to prove her point. Here are some of the tweets she's posted so far:

