Ms. Marvel Casting Call Reveals New Characters for Disney+ Series

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's slate is continuing to take shape, with some major casting announcements and other details coming into place for their roster of movies and Disney+ shows. One of the most anticipated projects on the MCU's slate is definitely Ms. Marvel, which will officially bring Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel into live-action. While a lot of the series remains a mystery - including who will be cast in the titular role - a new report shines light on some of the supporting characters who will be joining the series. Murphy's Multiverse is reporting that a casting call has surfaced for the series, which call for a "young white actress, age 16-20", and a "Black actress, 27-33".

While casting calls traditionally use codenames, many have begun to speculate that the casting calls are for one of Kamala's friends, Zoe Zimmer, and her eventual sister-in-law, Tyesha Hillman. In the comics, Zoe is initially perceived as the popular girl in school, and is the very first person Kamala uses her Ms. Marvel powers to save. As the comics go along, Zoe grows to be a pivotal member of Kamala's crew, and even comes out as a lesbian and revealing her romantic feelings for another classmate and friend, Nakia.

Meanwhile, Tyesha is a young woman who falls in love with Kamala's older brother, Aamir, and Kamala reluctantly agrees to chaperone the two on their dates. They are eventually married, and Tyesha becomes part of the Khan family.

While there's no telling who will ultimately portray either of these roles, they do provide a bit more of a context into the supporting cast of Ms. Marvel. The series will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. Her solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

What do you think of the latest casting update surrounding Ms. Marvel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!