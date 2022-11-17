Ms. Marvel's Iconic Catchphrase Added to Official Scrabble Dictionary

Marvel Studios has officially ended their Phase Four film slate with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and that film is already pushing Walt Disney Studios further than it's been in quite some time. Phase Five will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with many more major sequels up its sleeve. One of these sequels just so happens to be The Marvels, which will see Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel share the screen for the first time. The latter of which has some pretty big news as one of their most iconic catch phrases, has made it into the Scrabble dictionary. Merriam-Webster dictionary took to their own Twitter account to reveal the news.

"NEW EDITION of the SCRABBLE DICTIONARY." The official Scrabble account wrote on Twitter. "Now you can play: BAE, VAX, HYGGE, ZONKEY, VAQUITA, EMBIGGEN."

NEW EDITION of the SCRABBLE DICTIONARY



Now you can play:



BAE



VAX



HYGGE



ZONKEY



VAQUITA



EMBIGGENhttps://t.co/pJaudjdOa7 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 16, 2022

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What do you make of this? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!