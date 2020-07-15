Muppets Now: New Trailer Features Kermit the Frog's First Zoom Meeting

With working from home now the new norm for many thanks to the coronavirus pandemic Zoom and other video conferencing programs have become an indispensable tool to keep teams connected and get work done -- and that includes the Muppets. Disney+ released a new trailer for the upcoming Muppets Now series on Wednesday featuring Kermit the Frog getting the gang together virtually to share with Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Scooter and the others that their latest endeavor officially has the greenlight and will be debuting on July 31st to boot.

The video conference is presented as having taken place back in January with Kermit sharing the news and taking questions about Disney+'s plans for Muppets Now and it also features an appearance from "Joe From Legal" -- the lawyer tasked with keeping the boisterous Muppets in line -- and, well, it's exactly what you'd expect from a Muppets Zoom call. You can check it, and poor Kermit's anxiety, in the video above.

Muppets Now is the first streaming project from the iconic characters who have a long, storied history in entertainment across movies, television, and more. The first season will consist of six episodes -- which Joe From Legal says must be called "muppisodes" to enhance the IP -- each one unscripted and featuring a host of celebrity guest stars and different featured segments and, in true Muppet fashion, lots of Muppet shenanigans.

While this latest trailer doesn't really offer any specific details about those celebrity guests and other elements of the series, a previous trailer released in June revealed quite a few familiar faces, including Linda Cardellini, Taye Diggs, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, and Seth Rogen.

You can check out the official synopsis for Muppets Now below.

"In a true first for the studio, Muppets Now is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best."

Muppets Now will debut on July 31st on Disney+.

