Muppets Now: Disney+ Releases New Trailer

The Muppets are back and getting read for their Disney+ debut. Disney+ on Wednesday released the trailer for the new Muppets streaming series, Muppets Now. Disney+ will debut the premiere episode of Muppets Now on July 31st, and the rest of the show's first season will follow. Muppets Now is an unscripted Muppets series look back at the studio's history. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Beeker, The Animal, and the rest of the group are featured in the new show, as are several different celebrities. You can check out the first trailer for Muppets Now above.

The first season of Muppets Now will consist of six episodes. It tells the story of Scooter, who is given the task of delivering and uploading the new Muppets streaming TV series. He's running late to get the show going, so he will need to overcome any obstacles in his way.

Muppets Now will include a substantial roster of celebrity guest stars, and while that full lineup hasn't yet been revealed, a few familiar faces popped up in the trailer. Guest appearances will include the likes of Linda Cardellini, Taye Diggs, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, Seth Rogen, and many others.

Take a look at the first official synopsis for Muppets Now here:

"In a true first for the studio, Muppets Now is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best."

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Muppets Now next month? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Muppets Now will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, July 31st. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.