The CW's Nancy Drew to End After Season 4

The CW's Nancy Drew has one last case to solve. On Wednesday, the network announced that the Kennedy McMann starring series will end with its upcoming fourth season. Season 4 of the series is currently in production and is expected debut sometime at midseason in early 2023 though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced. Nancy Drew was renewed for Season 4 along with several other series in March. A spinoff series, Tom Swift, was cancelled after just one season.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

The cancellation of Nancy Drew comes in the wake of major changes at The CW. The network was recently sold to Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., who are acquiring a 75 percent stake in the network. Then, earlier this month, longtime CEO Mark Pedowitz, who has been running the network since 2011, left the company with venture capitalist Dennis Miller stepping into the role as president of The CW.

As for what to expect in the fourth and now final season of Nancy Drew, McMann previously teased that the season would lean into the characters becoming more adult and going on their own personal journeys.

"A lot of the season is about becoming an adult and each of [The Drew Crew's] own personal journeys in that way," she said. "From a career perspective even they're all starting their official adult lives in a lot of ways. They've moved out of their parents houses if they lived there before. Nancy's opened her investigator business. George is studying law. Bess is the new Keeper of the Historical Society. Nick is sort of figuring out where he stands with everything now that Nick and George are broken up. Ace just started working at the morgue. There's sort of all of these branches that have happened… There's also the sort of primary mystery of the season which kicks off in the first episode that inherently unites them, and they all will be working together to solve that throughout the season."

Nancy Drew is currently set to return for Season 4 at midseason — early 2023 — on The CW.