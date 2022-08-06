Nancy Drew Star Kennedy McMann Feels "Lucky" Series Was Renewed

Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew breathed a bit easier back in March when the network renewed the series for a fourth season along with All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker in a batch of early renewals. A short time later, however, The CW also announced a wave of cancellations and even the Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift which had just begun its first season ended up getting the axe. On top of that, the network recently revealed that Season 9 of The Flash will be the series' last. It's a lot to take in, but McMann says that she feels lucky the show is going forward and that the show is hopeful it will continue even beyond the upcoming season.

"I feel so lucky we're still on the air," McMann told The Wayne Ayers Podcast. "I don't know if the writers are planning for [a cancellation]. That's definitely not the vibe around set, but we don't have all the episodes yet. I have no idea how the season ends. As far as I know, I think everybody is planning and hoping to continue the show as long as we're able to."

McMann also teased that Season 4 of the series lean into its characters becoming more adult and their own personal journeys.

"A lot of the season is about becoming an adult and each of [The Drew Crew's] own personal journeys in that way," she said. "From a career perspective even they're all starting their official adult lives in a lot of ways. They've moved out of their parents houses if they lived there before. Nancy's opened her investigator business. George is studying law. Bess is the new Keeper of the Historical Society. Nick is sort of figuring out where he stands with everything now that Nick and George are broken up. Ace just started working at the morgue. There's sort of all of these branches that have happened… There's also the sort of primary mystery of the season which kicks off in the first episode that inherently unites them, and they all will be working together to solve that throughout the season."

Nancy Drew is currently set to return for Season 4 at midseason — early 2023 — on The CW.

