Nancy Drew: “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” Synopsis Released

The midseason finale of The CW‘s Nancy Drew left the titular teen detective dealing with a shocking twist. Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) father Carson (Scott Wolf) ended up arrested for the murder of Lucy Sable, a case that has gone unsolved for nearly twenty years. Now, with her father in jail it’s going to fall to Nancy to clear his name and it’s something that may see the sleuth having to decide just what length she’s willing to go to do so, at least according to a new episode synopsis.

The CW has released the synopsis for “The Phantom of Bonny Scot,” the upcoming Wednesday, January 22 episode of Nancy Drew. In addition to trying to clear her father’s name, Nancy will find herself clashing with someone else who is in pursuit of their own justice — specifically for the victims of the Bonny Scot. You can check out the synopsis below.

NANCY IS ON A MISSION TO CLEAR HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva, “The Resident”) pursuit of justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she’ll have to decide just how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao.

Nancy Drew follows the 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy and her teenage colleagues are seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it!”

The series also stars Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess, and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Phantom of Bonny Scot” airs January 22nd.