New Nancy Drew Photos Released

This fall, The CW will be introducing audiences to a whole new iteration of Nancy Drew, and now we have the latest look at what that will look like. The network has released a series of stills from the show’s pilot episode, which provide the first look at some of the show’s supporting characters. Two of the stills showcase Nancy (Kennedy McMann) appearing to perform some sort of seance alongside her friends George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani), as well as Harriet (TV’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin). A third photo showcases George and Bess waiting alongside Nick (Tunji Kasim) in a police station, a scene that was briefly shown in the series’ first trailer.

In many iterations of Nancy Drew, Bess and George are cousins, who frequently serve as Nancy’s best friends. This new iteration appears to be taking a different approach to their relationship, with George being Nancy’s nemesis from high school and Bess being described as “a rich girl with a mysterious past.”

Nancy Drew follows its 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy is seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating, because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it! We were all on our toes and I know CBS felt the same way. CBS Studios have had the rights for a while. So it feels really good to be able to fulfill those dreams for all of us.”

The series will also star Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace, and Scott Wolf (Party of Five) as Carlton Drew.

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.