One Piece Cliffhanger Introduces the World's First Pirate

One Piece knows a thing or two about subverting expectations. With decades of history under its belt, the manga has become a pro at surprising fans. Creator Eiichiro Oda can be hard to pin down when it comes to theories, and now, the One Piece artist has fans freaking out. After all, the manga's latest chapter ends on a massive teaser as it reveals the first pirate in history.

The confession comes at the end of One Piece chapter 1114 for those who keep up with the series. The entire update follows Vegapunk as the scientist continues to share a radio broadcast with the world. While the Five Elders try to shut down the speech, Vegapunk is able to utter some game-changing truths all the while, and one involves the identity of the world's first pirate.

And who might that be? Well, it was the man we've come to know as Joyboy.

"The main character of this story was born into a kingdom with an impossibly advanced civilization, 900 years ago. Like the Sun God Nike spoke of in Elbaf legend, he fought with a body that stretched and contracted, His name was Joyboy," Vegapunk shared in his transmission. "He was the very first man on the sea to be called a pirate!"

So boom. There you have it. The legacy of Joyboy goes back further than we ever expected. The fabled figure might be known best as the Warrior of Liberation, but it seems Joyboy could be called the First Pirate as well.

This revelation is a major one from the Void Century, and it paints Luffy in a new light. The boy has inherited the will of Joyboy, and his use of Gear 5 confirms as much. Since birth, Luffy has a forged a path for himself, and it seems his free willing nature was echoed centuries ago by the original Joyboy. Now, it is time for Luffy to finish what the man from 900 years ago could not, and you can bet the World Government will try to stop the Straw Hat captain at all costs.

If you are not familiar with One Piece's Joyboy lore, you can always brush up on the manga. The hit series is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as through Manga Plus. So for those needing more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

