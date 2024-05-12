Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 'Labyrinth' Arc Shares Trailer, Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is itching for a new era. If you did not realize, the hit series is working its way through season two, and now a new arc is on the horizon. Mushoku Tensei is gearing up for its Labyrinth arc, and we've just been given a poster-trailer combo for the big story!

As you can see above, the trailer for Mushoku Tensei and its new arc is pretty explosive. The show's 19th episode will usher in the arc, and it promises to put Rudeus in a rough spot. It seems the team at Studio Bind is putting every effort into this new arc, so Mushoku Tensei fans will not want to miss out.

(Photo: Studio Bind)

If you aren't caught up with Mushoku Tensei, don't fret. The anime has been in the headlines since January 2021, and the isekai drama earned rave reviews rather quickly. The show's second season became in July 2023 and courted a hiatus before returning earlier this year. Now, Mushoku Tensei season two is ready to tackle a new arc, and the Labyrinth storyline has fans feeling hyped.

For those wanting more info on Mushoku Tensei, you can read its official synopsis below. You can also binge Mushoku Tensei over on Crunchyroll while Seven Seas Entertainment handles the release of its light novel stateside.

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

