Nancy Drew Wraps Production, Kennedy McMann Shares Final Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Nancy Drew is coming to an end after its upcoming fourth season -- and series star Kennedy McMann took to social media yesterday to say goodbye to the character after the series wrapped production last night. McMann shared two photos on Instagram: one from the last day of filming on the series' pilot, and one from just after wrapping production on the series finale. In the latter, she is clearly a little choked up over the end of a show that she has repeatedly said she was incredibly proud to be a part of.

McMann previously teased that season four of the series will lean into its characters becoming more adult and their own personal journeys. That tracks, since the younger characters are out of school now and starting to make their way in the world.

You can see her post below.

"A lot of the season is about becoming an adult and each of [The Drew Crew's] own personal journeys in that way," she said. "From a career perspective even they're all starting their official adult lives in a lot of ways. They've moved out of their parents houses if they lived there before. Nancy's opened her investigator business. George is studying law. Bess is the new Keeper of the Historical Society. Nick is sort of figuring out where he stands with everything now that Nick and George are broken up. Ace just started working at the morgue. There's sort of all of these branches that have happened… There's also the sort of primary mystery of the season which kicks off in the first episode that inherently unites them, and they all will be working together to solve that throughout the season."

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu said in a statement when the show was cancelled. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."